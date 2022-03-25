High fire danger will linger into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds will be likely in Wyoming and southwest South Dakota through much of the night and clear for everyone north and east of the hills. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s by morning.

Plenty of sunshine is expected as we go through the first half of the day, but during the later afternoon hours, clouds will move in from the northwest. Highs will be in the 40s for higher elevations and 50s for nearly everyone else. While the wind will not be as strong, it is expected to be strong enough to create critical fire conditions on the plains. A Red Flag Warning is in place for Friday. Be fire aware and avoid outdoor burning.

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Saturday as cloud cover lingers for much of the area. Skies will clear up on Sunday, which will allow temperatures to warm up into the 60s with mostly sunny skies. We will keep plenty of sunshine into Monday with highs in the 70s!

A storm system will move into the area Monday night and Tuesday, which will bring some rain and snow showers to the area. Nothing significant expected out of it as of now, but we will take any moisture we can get at the moment. It’ll be windy on Tuesday. Temperatures will be near normal for the rest of next week.

