Cooler Temperatures Today; Mild this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Yesterday’s cold front has ushered in somewhat cooler air. Temperatures will only reach the 50s this afternoon instead of the 60s that we saw yesterday.

The weekend will be quite mild, especially by Sunday. But a cold airmass moving southeast out of Canada will keep temperatures in check over the eastern plains. Wyoming temperatures will be warmer this weekend as high pressure builds in from the west.

All of us are warm on Monday as a ridge moves across the area. A trough will miss us to the south Tuesday, but we may have just enough moisture and dynamics for a few showers. We will certainly see gusty winds return Monday night and Tuesday, along with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.