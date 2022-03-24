Advertisement

South Middle School teachers get pied in the face, head shaved for fundraiser

The 7th grade class has been raising money for a trip to the Elk’s Theatre to see a movie, so...
The 7th grade class has been raising money for a trip to the Elk’s Theatre to see a movie, so they cape up with a fundraiser idea, that included throwing pies in the faces of two teachers in the face, and shaving another one’s head.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some teachers go above and beyond for their students, and some South Middle School teachers took it a step further.

The 7th grade class has been raising money for a trip to the Elk’s Theatre to see a movie, so they cape up with a fundraiser idea, that included throwing pies in the faces of two teachers in the face, and shaving another one’s head.

That teacher, Shane Whidby, says he’s happy the fundraising effort was so fun for the kids.

”It was just brainstorming with the staff and students and seeing what they wanted to do and what everyone was comfortable with. It’s just hair, it’ll grow back so it’s not a big deal.”

The 7th grade class was able to get out of class in the afternoon to watch the shaving in the school gym.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Rapid City hotel owner sparks controversy following shooting
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t...
Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing
Family-owned business under fire for a controversial tweet condemning Native Americans from...
Community responds to comments made after hotel shooting

Latest News

The USD women’s basketball team has made a remarkable run to the Sweet 16. But for residents of...
Onida’s hometown hero helping lead USD’s NCAA tournament run
A 20,000 square foot cultivation facility that Genesis Farms has put up is between Box Elder...
Medical cannabis company building cultivation facility outside of Rapid City
Wednesday is national puppy day and with so many adorable fluffy animals born each year, a lot...
Fluffy and Cuddly friends celebrate national puppy day
Rapid City Home Show
Black Hills Home Show coming up, vendors flood in