RCPD says rumors surrounding crime rates are false

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday’s shooting involving two 19-year-old men raised many concerns in the community, one being whether or not Rapid City crime has gone up in recent years in.

Unfortunately, Rapid City is not exempt from the nationwide trend that shows an uptick in homicides and violent crimes over the past 2 years.

However, recent claims in the community state the crime rate rose 600% over the past 8 years.

According the Rapid City Police Department, these numbers are far out of proportion.

“We are seeing certain claims made by certain business owners in our city about crime rates and allegations that crime rates are up in certain areas, and the number of calls for service around a certain business are up. Taking a look at the numbers, we can look at our call for service data and say that those numbers are actually going down from 2020 to 2021,” said Brendyn Medina, Public Resource Officer for the Rapid City Police Department.

While Median says homicide rate over the past 8 years has only seen a 120% increase, sexual and aggravated assault numbers have also decreased from 2020-2021.

