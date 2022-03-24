Advertisement

RCPD says rumors surrounding crime rates are false

The Rapid City Police Department is looking for the public’s feedback on the current state of...
The Rapid City Police Department is looking for the public’s feedback on the current state of public safety and its associated services.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday’s shooting involving two 19-year-old men raised many concerns in the community, one being whether or not Rapid City crime has gone up in recent years in.

Unfortunately, Rapid City is not exempt from the nationwide trend that shows an uptick in homicides and violent crimes over the past 2 years.

However, recent claims in the community state the crime rate rose 600% over the past 8 years.

According the Rapid City Police Department, these numbers are far out of proportion.

“We are seeing certain claims made by certain business owners in our city about crime rates and allegations that crime rates are up in certain areas, and the number of calls for service around a certain business are up. Taking a look at the numbers, we can look at our call for service data and say that those numbers are actually going down from 2020 to 2021,” said Brendyn Medina, Public Resource Officer for the Rapid City Police Department.

While Median says homicide rate over the past 8 years has only seen a 120% increase, sexual and aggravated assault numbers have also decreased from 2020-2021.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Rapid City hotel owner sparks controversy following shooting
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting
Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t...
Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom

Latest News

South Middle School teachers get pied in the face, head shaved for fundraiser
South Middle School teachers get pied in the face, head shaved for fundraiser
Mines students forge blade for international competition, take home 2nd place
Mines students forge blade for international competition, take home 2nd place
Fluffy and Cuddly friends celebrate national puppy day
Fluffy and Cuddly friends celebrate national puppy day
Medical cannabis company building cultivation facility outside of Rapid City
Medical cannabis company building cultivation facility outside of Rapid City
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments
Unity march and lawsuit follow Grand Gateway Hotel’s social media comments