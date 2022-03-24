Advertisement

Rapid City man identified as crash victim

A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in Friday's crash.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:09 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man has been identified as the driver who died in a one-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, 37-year-old Jeremy Solt failed to negotiate a curve on Lower Spring Creek Road, going off the road and rolling.

Solt, according to DPS, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

