One more windy day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winds will weaken overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the 60s for much of the area, some spots near 70° our toward the Badlands. Scattered clouds will pass through the area and an afternoon shower will be possible at times. It will be windy as gusts up to 45 mph are likely at times. Strongest winds will be in far northwest South Dakota.

A bit cooler on Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Clouds increase through the day. Saturday will be in the 50s as well before we warm up going into Sunday. Temperatures will reach the 60s on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Monday will be the warmest day we have had all year, so far. Highs will likely make their way into the 70s!

A few showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the 50s and temperatures could fall to the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.

