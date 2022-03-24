Advertisement

One more windy day

Breezy
Breezy(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winds will weaken overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the 60s for much of the area, some spots near 70° our toward the Badlands. Scattered clouds will pass through the area and an afternoon shower will be possible at times. It will be windy as gusts up to 45 mph are likely at times. Strongest winds will be in far northwest South Dakota.

A bit cooler on Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Clouds increase through the day. Saturday will be in the 50s as well before we warm up going into Sunday. Temperatures will reach the 60s on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Monday will be the warmest day we have had all year, so far. Highs will likely make their way into the 70s!

A few showers are possible Tuesday with highs in the 50s and temperatures could fall to the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Rapid City hotel owner sparks controversy following shooting
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t...
Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing
Family-owned business under fire for a controversial tweet condemning Native Americans from...
Community responds to comments made after hotel shooting

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Another Breezy Day Today; Warmer Thursday
Windy, but slowly warming up
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Another Windy Day Today; Winds Continue through the End of the Week
Windy weather continues