Medical cannabis company building cultivation facility outside of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Several medical marijuana dispensary companies have received their license to operate within the last month.

Many of those companies are now in the process of opening cultivation centers.

A 20,000 square foot cultivation facility that Genesis Farms has put up is between Box Elder and Rapid City. The company’s C.O.O Emmett Reistroffer says they hope to expand, and hopefully start growing in six months.

He adds that there’s still a lot of work to do in that timeframe, but he’s confident operations at the location will be underway by then.

“We are working as urgently as possible because we recognize the need for these types of products for so many South Dakotans across the state. We think six months is an aggressive and realistic timeline to begin growing cannabis and getting products to the market.”

Along with growing plants, Reistroffer says the company is looking to produce products such as edibles and oils.

He’s looking forward to seeing how the facility, and the adjacent dispensary, will impact the local economy.

He adds that along with entry level jobs, many high paying jobs will be created.

“Agronomists, chemists, food production agent’s head chefs. A wide variety of jobs will be available through Genesis Farms.”

The location will have both indoor, and outdoor growing.

