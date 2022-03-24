Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Activist group NDN Collective officially filed a class action lawsuit against the owners of a Rapid City hotel and sports bar for allegedly discriminating against Native Americans.

The group, along with former U.S. Attorney Brenden Johnson filed the suit during a demonstration Wednesday.

Johnson spoke about the suit at the Rapid City demonstration Wednesday.

“To be clear, we don’t file this complaint to send a message. We file this complaint because we want justice.”

The allegations made in the suit go into detail about what they call the discrimination displayed by the owner of the hotel and bar in a since now deleted post on social media said Native Americans would no longer be allowed on the property.

The suit also alleges that the hotel had armed guards in the lobby to intimidate potential Indigenous patrons.

NDN representative Sunny Red Bear says she attempted to check in to the hotel, but was denied, with the hotel claiming that it had a policy of not renting to local individuals.

The suit alleges that this was a pretext to discriminate against Red Bear, and describe a situation where they say other NDN members were attempting to check in, and were angrily confronted by Nicholas Uhre, manager of the hotel and bar.

The suit says the rhetoric and behavior of the Uhre’s are in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1866.

