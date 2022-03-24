Advertisement

Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school

A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for...
A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for personal use.(Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Penn. (CNN) - A former Catholic school principal was taken into custody for allegedly stealing more than $25,000 from the school.

Authorities in Pennsylvania say John C. McGrath, who previously led Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School, is accused of taking unauthorized payments for personal expenses.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says McGrath used the money to pay for doctor’s visits, restaurant bills, clothing and other items.

McGrath is facing numerous felony charges, including dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and theft by deception.

He was initially placed on leave from the school last year but has since been let go.

McGrath is now out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Rapid City hotel owner sparks controversy following shooting
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t...
Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing

Latest News

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Premature baby abandoned on hood of parked car in Connecticut
Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to...
Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to SCOTUS
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son