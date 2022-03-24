Fluffy and Cuddly friends celebrate national puppy day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Wednesday is national puppy day and with so many adorable fluffy animals born each year, a lot of them end up for adoption.

According to Wag... a website dedicated to dogs and their humans... a national survey showed 62 percent of the 1001 respondents had adopted a dog during the pandemic.

Jerry Steinley, Executive Director of the humane society of the Black Hills... says that dogs tend to be the best companions.

He states “I think dogs are great company, dogs are great partners, they are great to have in the house. Especially during the pandemic, I’m sure everyone was home. So, they like to have that companion with them.”

The shelter receives several dozen animals a week and last year saw a record high of 45 hundred animals sent to the humane society.

With numbers like those... Steinley says the shelter is always looking for donations

“Some of the common challenges we have at the humane society are of course taking care of the animals so, we always take donations, financial donations...donations of food. Blankets and sheets...things like that. Those are the things that keep us running and keeping us operated. Helping animals.”

Steinley says if you are interested in adopting a dog... or cat..., set up an appointment and walk through to see which pet is for you.

