Easter centerpiece on a budget: Justin Straw Designs recycles baskets for fun décor
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:34 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spring has sprung, flowers are peaking out of the ground, babies are being born, and the Easter Bunny is filling up his basket with eggs.
With the holiday just around the corner, it’s time to start planning for the pastel decor.
Justin straw of Justin Straw Designs shows how to take an old easter basket and turn it into a stunning centerpiece.
Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.