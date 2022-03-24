Advertisement

The Chipper Experience: Rapid City Concert Association bringing comedy and magic to center stage

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A magical evening is in store for area youth next week.

With the potential for tricks, spells, and giggles, The Rapid City Concert Association shares the enchanting details on the Chipper Experience.

Formed in 1937, the Rapid City Concert Association is one of Rapid City’s oldest arts organizations. Six concerts each season bring nationally and internationally renowned music and stage talent to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Theatre stage.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Rapid City hotel owner sparks controversy following shooting
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t...
Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing

Latest News

Easter centerpiece on a budget: Justin Straw Designs recycles baskets for fun décor
Easter centerpiece on a budget: Justin Straw Designs recycles baskets for fun décor
A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in Friday's crash.
Rapid City man identified as crash victim
South Middle School teachers get pied in the face, head shaved for fundraiser
South Middle School teachers get pied in the face, head shaved for fundraiser
Mines students forge blade for international competition, take home 2nd place
Mines students forge blade for international competition, take home 2nd place