Black Hills Home Show coming up, vendors flood in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The annual Black Hills Home Builders Association Home Show will kick off this Friday, and people far and wide have already started to make their way to The Monument to get set up.

Mike Firkus, a vendor at the show who’s selling and repairing cookwear, is setting up for the 20th time. Which, he says takes four hours, for his company that has taken part in the show for decades.

He’s come all the way from Minnesota, and says his company doesn’t sell on the web or on TV, because you can’t taste or feel something you see online or on a television screen.

He says most direct sales companies tend to go door to door, but they like to attend the shows because they rely on word of mouth to get their name out there.

”There’s so many things at the home show to see,” says Firkus. “Come on out and see the production that they put on. Homebuilders are a class act. They’ve got so much quality here. We’re just happy to be part of the program I guess.”

The Monument says they like to put on trade shows, because it’s not a huge audience coming all at once, but people consistently trickling in throughout the day.

They say the economic impact it brings to the Hills is prominently shown through sales tax stemming from people filling up hotel rooms and shopping locally.

During the winter time, The Monument says there’s a lean on them putting on successful events that drive tourism traffic, and say that’s done through a whole slew of events from sports, to concerts, to trade shows.

”Just about everything that we do creates economic impact here,” explains Craig Baltzer, Executive Director at The Monument. “That’s our main goal. One of the big values of Rapid City, of this property, is that economic impact that we drive.”

Baltzer says you can expect to see anything related to home ownership, building and lifestyle at the show. Which, he calls a big one, because it uses roughly 80-percent of their facilities.

The Home Show will start Friday at noon, and run through the weekend.

