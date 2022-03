RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization, whose primary mission is to provide Service Dogs to veterans and first responders.

This weekend, they’re putting on a pub crawl kicking off from Zymurcracy brewery at 5 pm Saturday.

https://www.facebook.com/events/447071030440246?ref=newsfeed

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.