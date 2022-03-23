Advertisement

South Dakota reports weekly COVID-19 numbers

By Jack Caudill
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
One of the benchmarks health professionals have been aiming for is for the positivity percentage for COVID-19 tests to be below five percent. Over the past seven days, the South Dakota Department of Health says that percentage has been at 4.9 percent in the state. Starting this week, South Dakota is reporting COVID numbers just once a week, on Wednesdays.

Since the last report on Friday, South Dakota is listing a total of 111 new cases, with 24 of those coming from Pennington County. The number of active cases is down another 171 to 2,426, its lowest level since August 20th of last year. The number of hospitalized COVID patients is at its lowest level since August 4th of last year, dropping by six to 64. There are five more deaths in Wednesday’s report, with two from Pennington County and one each from Perkins and Todd Counties.

Wyoming is reporting just twice a week now, on Tuesdays and Fridays. They reported a total of 173 new cases on Tuesday over the past week, with eleven in Campbell County. Their list of lab-confirmed active cases dropped by nine to 67. Wyoming is down to 14 hospitalized COVID patients. They’re reporting 14 more deaths from the virus, with two from Sheridan County and one from Campbell County. The Wyoming Department of Health says more than 45 percent of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated. Campbell and Crook Counties remain the only two counties in the state with a vaccination rate lower than 30 percent.

