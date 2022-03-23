Advertisement

Smash-and-grab robbery of California jewelry store caught on cam

Robbers use sledgehammers to break windows and rob jewelry store in Beverly Hills. (SOURCE: Elan Torbati)
By Joy Benedict
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A jewelry store in California was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery Tuesday, and police are searching for five suspects.

The robbery occurred at about 2 p.m. at Luxury Jewels in Beverly Hills.

The suspects shattered the front windows with sledgehammers and fled the scene with several items from the store, according to Beverly Hills police.

Authorities did not immediately say what was taken or how much it was worth.

Video of the crime was taken by a driver who was passing by.

Some of the suspects were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks. No further description was available.

Copyright 2022 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Rapid City hotel owner sparks controversy following shooting
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t...
Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing
Family-owned business under fire for a controversial tweet condemning Native Americans from...
Community responds to comments made after hotel shooting
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect
$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
LIVE: Jackson seems headed for confirmation, says no ‘agendas’
According to an affidavit filed Tuesday in the Southern District Court of Mississippi, Manuel...
Several cell towers intentionally damaged, man facing federal charge, ATF says