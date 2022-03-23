Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland

OXON HILL, Md. (Gray News) - A poker player is now a millionaire thanks to collecting the biggest jackpot in the history of the MGM National Harbor resort-casino.

Representatives with the property said a card player, John C., was able to get a seven-card straight flush while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker on Mar. 19, which resulted in a $3,040,756.80 jackpot.

**THREE MILLION DOLLAR JACKPOT WINNER**



Major congrats to John C. who hit a jackpot for over $3 million playing Face Up Pai-Gow Poker on Saturday. That’s the largest jackpot in MGM National Harbor history! #MonumentalWinner pic.twitter.com/W2DKAgWF4A — MGM National Harbor (@MGMNatlHarbor) March 21, 2022

The jackpot was piling up since the resort opened in 2016, according to MGM representatives, and it just crossed over the $3 million mark earlier this month.

No immediate word was given on what the lucky man was going to do with his jackpot winnings.

