Community responds to comments made after hotel shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -” We condemn those comments that were made by the local business owners, and it is not reflective of what we are as a community.”

Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and city leaders met to discuss the tweet condemning Native Americans from entering the hotel.

A tweet posted by Connie Uhre, part-owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel states in part “we will no longer allow any native Americans on property.”

However... Nick Uhre... who manages the hotel and says he...not his mother... is an owner... says that is not the policy.

A statement from the Uhres says... in quote

“Natives are welcome at the grand gateway hotel, always have been, always will. In fact, a native American with a pre-existing reservation just checked in.” end quote....

The original tweet was retweeted by Mayor Steve Allender Monday. He replied, “neither the shooting or grand gateway’s response to reflect our community values.”

Allender says statements made by the Uhres are harmful to the community

“The statements very harmful, very hurtful and it attacks an entire group of people...all native Americans.”

Uhre’s tweet then goes on to condemn law enforcement saying that Mcauthor foundation funding is to blame for the lack of police enforcement on Native American crimes. A program that Thom says is misunderstood by the Uhres.

“I’d love to comment on that because these individuals for last 18 months have put out half-truths and misinformation about that Mcarthur foundation in their local initiatives. The city-county budget for this year is 318 million dollars combined. The Mcarthur grant is 400 thousand dollars.”

The program aims to reduce over-incarceration by changing the way people think about.... and use ... jails.

“Those are all local initiatives that we do within Pennington County, we have a local safety and justice committee...it’s made up of community leaders, stakeholders which you see up here. We drive the agenda not Mcarthur and for them to use McArthur to justify their ignorant statements about Native American people it’s just hard to comprehend.”

Kevin Killer ... president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe ... says that this is not just a native issue, but a human rights one.

“Whether you’re native or not native that this is wrong at the end of the day. Making sure you were taking a strong stance on this and unfortunately, it happens to be now. I think that it’s important that we’re standing for something that’s wrong.”

“it’s time for the Grand Gateway Hotel to reach out, to make amends. To make this right.”

In A statement from Nick Uhre the family is receiving threats and are contemplating shutting down the hotel.

