Advertisement

Former IRS employee pleads guilty to tax evasion, DOJ says

A former IRS employee has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice.
A former IRS employee has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A former IRS employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to tax evasion.

According to the Department of Justice, 57-year-old Wayne M. Garvin was charged for filing false tax returns and providing fabricated records to the IRS to prevent the agency from conducting audits on those returns.

Garvin was a longtime employee of the IRS and most recently worked as a Supervisory Associate Advocate with the IRS’s Taxpayer Advocate Service in Philadelphia, according to court documents.

From 2012 through 2016, Garvin prepared and filed with the IRS individual income tax returns. He claimed false deductions and expenses associated with rental properties he owned, while faking real estate taxes on his personal residence and making up charitable contributions.

According to the documents, Garvin deducted nearly $16,000 in false expenses related to his employment with the U.S. Army Reserves. Garvin was formerly a member of the Army Reserves, but he did not perform any duty in 2013 and was not entitled to deduct any expenses related to that employment.

Garvin admitted to causing a loss to the IRS of more than $74,000, according to the DOJ.

After the IRS began an audit of Garvin’s 2013 and 2014 tax returns, he attempted to obstruct the audit by submitting fake documents to the IRS.

Garvin’s sentencing will be held on July 6. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Rapid City hotel owner sparks controversy following shooting
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Douds said she could sometimes smell something but thought it was just a dead animal and didn’t...
Human remains discovered under home while fixing plumbing
Family-owned business under fire for a controversial tweet condemning Native Americans from...
Community responds to comments made after hotel shooting

Latest News

A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading...
Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
Special needs cheerleaders invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship
The USD women’s basketball team has made a remarkable run to the Sweet 16. But for residents of...
Onida’s hometown hero helping lead USD’s NCAA tournament run
The woman killed while visiting her son's gravesite in Killeen, Texas, has been identified as...
Mother shot, killed while visiting son’s gravesite; police investigating
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Arizona outlet mall