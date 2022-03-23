Advertisement

Another Breezy Day Today; Warmer Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see breezy conditions again today, but temperatures will be slightly warmer with more places getting into the 50s this afternoon.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the workweek, but a cold front will bring temperatures back down a few notches Friday. There might be a stray rain or snow shower with that front Thursday night.

The weekend looks dry and mild, but not as warm as earlier thought - it now looks like Monday will be the day we hit 70 degrees again in Rapid City.

