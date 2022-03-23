Advertisement

$1 million bond for suspect in Saturday shooting

Quincy Bear Robe
Bond set at $1 million for shooting suspect(Pennington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The suspect in Saturday morning’s shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City is ordered held on $1 million bond. 19-year old Quincy Bear Robe made his first appearance in Seventh Circuit Court Tuesday morning. He’s charged with aggravated assault and commission of a felony while carrying a firearm.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Bear Robe was found running from the hotel after the shooting and was found with a .40 caliber pistol. That document says Bear Robe admitted to shooting the victim during an argument between the victim and Bear Robe’s girlfriend. Prosecutors said the victim is still in critical condition. The state asked for $100-thousand bond and Bear’s Robe’s attorney asked for a $10 thousand or $20 thousand bond that would enable him to return to school. Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue ended up setting the bond at $1 million. If he’s convicted, Bear Robe faces up to 25 years on the firearm charge and 15 years on the assault charge.

