Windy, but slowly warming up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’ll remain a bit breezy tonight as winds will be around 15-25 mph, with higher gusts at times. Temperatures will be in the 20s for many as skies are clear.

Wednesday will be sunny, but still windy. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible at times. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many on the plains, but likely staying in the 40s for the higher elevations. We have one more breezy day on tap for Thursday, but thankfully it’ll be much warmer. Highs will be in the 60s on the plains and 50s in the hills. Clouds will increase through the day, which will allow for some showers to develop and move through the area during the afternoon and overnight hours.

Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the 50s, but warm air is back for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Some of us could be near 70° to start off next week. A few chances of moisture pass through the area next week and temperatures will stay near or just above normal.

