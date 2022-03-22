Advertisement

Windy, but slowly warming up

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’ll remain a bit breezy tonight as winds will be around 15-25 mph, with higher gusts at times. Temperatures will be in the 20s for many as skies are clear.

Wednesday will be sunny, but still windy. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible at times. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many on the plains, but likely staying in the 40s for the higher elevations. We have one more breezy day on tap for Thursday, but thankfully it’ll be much warmer. Highs will be in the 60s on the plains and 50s in the hills. Clouds will increase through the day, which will allow for some showers to develop and move through the area during the afternoon and overnight hours.

Friday will be a little cooler with highs in the 50s, but warm air is back for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Some of us could be near 70° to start off next week. A few chances of moisture pass through the area next week and temperatures will stay near or just above normal.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night
Following a weekend shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel, owners reportedly want to ban Native...
Rapid City hotel owner sparks controversy following shooting
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Overnight shooting leaves one seriously injured
Fatal Car Crash
Name released in fatal crash in Pennington County

Latest News

Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Another Windy Day Today; Winds Continue through the End of the Week
Windy weather continues
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Strong Winds Today; Morning Snow Showers
Windy tomorrow as well
Chance of Snow and Very Windy Weather