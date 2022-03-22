Advertisement

Victim’s family from weekend shooting pray for his recovery

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 19-year-old Myron Pourier Jr. is the victim from this weekends shooting.

Quincy Bear Robe was arrested following the shooting early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault and commission of a felony while carrying a firearm.

Pourier is in critical condition and surrounded by family at Monument Health where his father, Myron Pourier Sr. said they remain hopeful.

He said prayers from the community and strangers online provide comfort to the family for a tragedy that he believes could have been avoided.

“As a family, we’re prayerful, we’re hopeful, we’re not going to give up on him. It’s devastating for any family to go through something like this, you know? Things could have been avoided that night, but now we have my son here in a hospital. We hope to see in a couple days that he’ll be ready to walk out of the hospital, but who knows? We can wish for it, you know, it’s all we can wish for,” said Pourier.

The shooting took place at the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City.

Controversy arose when one of the hotel owners took to social media to state Native Americans will no longer be allowed on the property.

Pourier said this comment was disrespectful not only to his son, but all indigenous people.

“Sit down with the community before you make those kind of—don’t turn this into a race war, you know? We’ve been fighting racism all our lives,” said Pourier.

