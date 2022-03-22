Advertisement

Stardust Fest coming to the Black Hills, aiming to bring people together and boost positivity

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:53 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Created with the intention of helping people remember how important it is to express their talents and gifts to the world, Stardust Fest is taking place this weekend in Deadwood.

“The event name was inspired by the fact that most of the elements that make up the human body were formed in stars,” said Bobbie Jo Kuhl, the organizer of Stardust Fest. “Every atom of oxygen in our lungs, of carbon in our muscles, of calcium in our bones, of iron in our blood was created inside a star before Earth was born. We are over 90% Stardust.”

