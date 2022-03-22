Advertisement

Gillette man shot and killed by police Monday afternoon

Suspect reportedly fired several shots down the street before being killed
Officer-involved shooting(MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:07 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Gillette man was shot and killed by police Monday after he reportedly fired shots down East Lincoln Street.

A neighbor, Ron Winder, said he heard several shots around 3 p.m. and then saw the man in his front yard, with a gun in his hand.

Winder explained that the man, who he believes was extremely intoxicated, tried but failed to hostler the pistol so he stuck it in his pants. Winder then called police.

Gillette Police Department officers blocked off the street before confronting the man. According to a Wyoming News Now article, the suspect refused several commands to drop his weapon and an attempt to use a stun gun also failed. At least one officer shot the suspect when he reportedly pointed the gun at them.

Police did not release the man’s name.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case. The officers involved in the shooting are currently on paid administrative leave.

