Another Windy Day Today; Winds Continue through the End of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More windy weather is in the forecast through the end of the week as a strong north to northwest flow aloft continues over the northern plains. Temperatures will turn milder Wednesday and Thursday, but cooler again Friday following a cold front.

The weekend will be quite mild with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. This milder than normal weather pattern will continue into early next week.

Unfortunately, mostly dry weather is in the forecast for the next 7 days.

