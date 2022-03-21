Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Bobbie

A beautiful brown, white, and tabby short hair with a smooth coat and green eyes, Bobbie is one of the Humane Society of the Black Hills oldest friends. Coming in at 6-years-old and 18 pounds, he’s very sweet once he gets comfortable with his surroundings. And once he is fur-miliar with you, being carried and cozying up in the sun are two of his favorite past times.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I know it can be hard to stay paws-itive on a Monday but this edition of Pet of the Week will have your heartstrings purring.

If you’re feline good about Bobbie, he’s is available for adoption and the Humane Society of the Black Hills is open every day of the week at 11 am.

