West of Custer, the Forest Service is burning a prescribed fire

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills National Forest’s Hell Canyon Ranger District is burning hazardous fuels in a prescribed fire project.

The forest service is burning in an area west of Custer, smoke can be seen for several miles, and may be affecting Highway 16 west of Custer.

Chris Stover, Fire and Fuels Management Specialist for the forest service, says in a statement that the project aims to “give firefighters increased suppression opportunities to safely and effectively engage a wildfire incident.”

Prescribed burns have long been used by the forest service to protect nearby land and homes from wildfires.

