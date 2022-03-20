Sen. John Thune visits Phase Technologies in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senator John Thune visited Phase Technologies in Rapid City Friday to highlight tech manufacturing and innovation in South Dakota.

Thune greeted Phase’s president, Nick Kingsbury, and had the opportunity to visit with other employees and get a loser look at the projects Phase is working on, including the production of circuit boards.

Thune said that the tech industry is facing challenges nationwide, but companies like Phase are finding a way through it.

”It’s a challenge these days because of supply chains, it’s hard to get material,” Thune said. “But this very innovative company has figured out was to manage it. So, it’s exciting to have them right here in Rapid City.”

Phase Technologies also manufactures phase converters and H-VAC systems.

