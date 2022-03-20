Dakota Valley boys win state title, STM finishes in third
Groton Area Tigers defeat Lakota Tech in seventh place game
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dakota Valley boys basketball team finish their season without a single loss as they claimed the Class A state title in their win over Sioux Valley. Plus, St. Thomas More didn’t go home empty handed after taking down Flandreau in the third place game. Ben Burns has the highlights.
