Advertisement

Dakota Valley boys win state title, STM finishes in third

Groton Area Tigers defeat Lakota Tech in seventh place game
Dakota Valley wins state title
Dakota Valley wins state title
By Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dakota Valley boys basketball team finish their season without a single loss as they claimed the Class A state title in their win over Sioux Valley. Plus, St. Thomas More didn’t go home empty handed after taking down Flandreau in the third place game. Ben Burns has the highlights.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
Overnight shooting leaves one seriously injured
Fatal Car Crash
Name released in fatal crash in Pennington County
Robot Waiter
There’s a new server in Deadwood, it’s a robot
four year old pabst is home safe after missing for two days.
Pabst, the wandering shepherd returns home to owners
Fifteen acres on a hill overlooking East Boulevard near South Dakota Mines were donated by...
Donated land to be used for park near downtown Rapid City