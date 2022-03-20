Chance of Snow and Very Windy Weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Moisture will move into northeast Wyoming over the next several hours. Expect to see moderate to heavy snow throughout the evening for northeast Wyoming. That moisture will dissipate as it moves into western South Dakota. The northern hills as well as parts of northwestern South Dakota could still see some snow. Temperatures are going to be a lot cooler tomorrow with highs expected to be in the 40s for Rapid City. We will also see windy conditions over the next couple of days starting tonight. We will see gusts up to 50 mph tonight and tomorrow. We will get a slight break in the wind tomorrow night, but then by Tuesday afternoon, the winds will be gusting near 50 mph again. Temperatures and wind will get better by the end of the work week.

