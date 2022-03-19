Sen. Thune responds to Zelenskyy’s address to Congress

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senator John Thune is reacting to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to congress this week.

He says he remains impressed with his leadership amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelenskyy has asked for a NATO imposed No-Fly zone over Ukraine, but many U.S. leaders are concerned this will widen the conflict globally.

Thune says there are things the U.S. can do to remain helpful.

”To the degree that we can help with weapons systems, training, intelligence capabilities, whatever he’s asking for that us and our allies can provide to him, we should let him do it.”

Thune says he hopes the administration can follow through on getting the Ukrainian people what they need.

