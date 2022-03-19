Pabst, the wandering shepherd returns home to owners

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -” He is part of our family now...so...it felt like nothing else mattered until we found him.

Meet Pabst, a four-year-old Australian shepherd that wandered off while on a work trip with his owners in Sturgis Monday evening

Mandy and Brian Beaudin said once they discovered that he ran off, they decided the best course of action was a stakeout.

“We did a campout, outside... we packed up the stuff that we thought we needed and were out there for another 12-14 hours... every hour we would wake up, try to call for him...and... nothing. "

Unsure if they will ever see Papst again, suddenly his paws appeared at the end of their bed

“Woke up to his paws hitting the bed...I didn’t think it was him I just thought it was some noise. I just ended up looking anyways and sure enough, I saw two little paws on the side of the bed and his head popped up. We all got excited. He got excited... 3 am it was starting to rain; it was like a movie. It is still unreal.”

And to be sure Pabst didn’t venture off on another adventure...

“Grabbed him as super quickly, Brian locked us both in the car, Brian picked up our camp and we said let’s come home.

A scary beginning with a fairytale ending

