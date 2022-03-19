Advertisement

Overnight shooting leaves one seriously injured

A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.
A legislative proposal is being considered to address community violence.(MGN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person remains seriously injured after a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Rapid City.

A disturbance was reported just before 4:30 at the Grand Gateway Hotel on LaCrosse St.

Once they arrived, police were told a gun was fired in a room of the hotel, and found one gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and the suspected shooter, identified as 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe, was placed under arrest.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to call (605) 394-4131, or text the letters ‘RCPD’ to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
Zelenskyy has asked for a NATO imposed No-Fly zone over Ukraine, but many U.S. leaders are...
Sen. Thune responds to Zelenskyy’s address to Congress
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
four year old pabst is home safe after missing for two days.
Pabst, the wandering shepherd returns home to owners
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash
Name released in fatal crash in Pennington County
Fifteen acres on a hill overlooking East Boulevard near South Dakota Mines were donated by...
Donated land to be used for park near downtown Rapid City
sleep
Sleep Apnea and the importance of a Good Nights Rest
dog
One Couples Steakout to find their Pup