Friday Night Frenzy, March 18th, part one
STM vs Sioux Valley, Dakota Valley vs Flandreau, Lakota Tech vs Winner
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It was a busy Friday at the “A” boys state basketball tournament. St. Thomas More came up short in the semifinals falling to Sioux Valley 54-46. Dakota Valley downed Flandreau to earn a spot in the championship game. Lakota Tech fell to Winner in consolation action.
