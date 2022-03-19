Advertisement

Friday Night Frenzy, March 18th, part one

STM vs Sioux Valley, Dakota Valley vs Flandreau, Lakota Tech vs Winner
3-18 STM Frenzy part one
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It was a busy Friday at the “A” boys state basketball tournament. St. Thomas More came up short in the semifinals falling to Sioux Valley 54-46. Dakota Valley downed Flandreau to earn a spot in the championship game. Lakota Tech fell to Winner in consolation action.

