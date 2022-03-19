Donated land to be used for park near downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A donation from a Black Hills couple may be used for a new park in Rapid City.

Fifteen acres on a hill overlooking East Boulevard near South Dakota Mines were donated by Philip and Yvonne Weger.

Though the couple is from the area, they currently reside in Arizona, and gifted the land to the city for community use.

Jeff Biegler, Rapid City Parks and Recreation director, says the new park will be great for expanded outdoor recreation.

”This will be a very nice open-space park with trails right in the center of town,” Biegler said. “So, it will be accessible from downtown and some of the other parts of the downtown area. It’ll be a great place to walk and bike and take in all the views of downtown Rapid City.”

A company has already been commissioned to draw up a potential design of the park.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.