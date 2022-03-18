Very warm weekend ahead, but fire danger will be high

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s.

We have a gorgeous weekend on tap! Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s for much of the area. Some spots could even flirt with 70°. Sunday will be even warmer as 60s to low 70s are expected. High to very high fire danger is likely over the weekend, so while you get out and recreate, be sure to do so safely.

Clouds will increase through the day on Sunday. Showers will move into northeast Wyoming during the afternoon. These will make their way into western South Dakota during the evening and overnight hours. Some spots could hear their first rumbles of thunder as a rogue shower or storm will be possible. As temperatures fall, snow showers will mix in with rain showers.

A few rain and snow showers will be possible on Monday. It’ll be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s. Tuesday will stay in the 40s with scattered clouds. We could have a few rain or snow showers in Wyoming or the hills. It’ll be windy both Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay near 50° on Wednesday, then jump into the 50s and 60s toward the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.