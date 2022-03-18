Advertisement

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

Derrick Evans will appear before the federal judge in June for sentencing.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors used video that Evans allegedly shot and posted on social media showing him inside the Capitol, along with others, as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election. Evans gave up his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates the day after he was arrested.

The plea deal shows that Evans is also agreeing to pay the Architect of the Capitol $2,000.

Evans is scheduled to be back in front of federal Judge Royce Lamberth on June 22 for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSO: Woman charged in connection to newborn’s death, accused of 'shooting up' while giving birth
Woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth
Zelenskyy has asked for a NATO imposed No-Fly zone over Ukraine, but many U.S. leaders are...
Sen. Thune responds to Zelenskyy’s address to Congress
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
four year old pabst is home safe after missing for two days.
Pabst, the wandering shepherd returns home to owners
Netflix announced two new features it’s looking at that could stop users from sharing their...
Netflix tests ways to end password sharing

Latest News

The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program in Pierre conducted a lottery drawing Wednesday to...
Noem signs five medical marijuana bills
Mark Zuckerberg
Noem signed bill banning ‘Zuck Bucks’ to fund political elections in South Dakota
(KEVN)
Noem shakes up staff, names Miller permanent Chief of Staff
Fallout from impeachment billboard campaign continues
A South Dakota state House Republican introduces a resolution targeting Gov. Kristi Noem.
How Noem’s struggles at home may enhance White House chances