Advertisement

Allergy season on the rise

What you need to know at home to ensure that you maintain your allergies and asthma as pollen...
What you need to know at home to ensure that you maintain your allergies and asthma as pollen increases.(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Earth’s average temperature is rising and that can be a problem for those suffering from seasonal allergies.

According to the associated press, The University of Michigan looked at 15 different plant pollens and built simulations to determine what allergies will look like by year 2100.

Dr. Mark Bubak with Dakota Allergy and Asthma says you have to be aware of certain triggers that cause allergic symptoms.

“As an allergist, we know global warming is supposed to be happening. This year that would kind of hit us with the spring allergies with the trees coming out pollinating and the mold spores are out. You have to know specifically what are the triggers, is it burch tree or is it the grass or ragweed. Then we give you injections to make things quite a bit less symptomatic.”

Bubak says there are ways to prevent a severe allergy or asthma attack.

He states “We like to have people preventatively for their allergies and asthma, you want to start your topical cortisone products before the season even starts. For asthma we do a clinical steroid and there are several of those. Big thing is that you have to start them 2-3 weeks before. Nose spray would be like 2 weeks before. The asthma stuff takes like 3 months to really reach full effect. Do preventative work now so that this year you will be a lot happier.”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadwood Live! Is back after a successful first year, and is ready to bring the music back to...
The lineups for the Deadwood Live! concert series have been announced
Generic graphic.
Driver killed in crash near New Underwood
South Dakota man ends up in jail after mother serves pot brownies at seniors' card game.
SD man in jail after senior citizen ‘pot party’
Theresa Bentaas
Theresa Bentaas gets parole in 1981 dead infant sentence
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says

Latest News

Homestake Opera House welcoming in spring in humorous style
Homestake Opera House welcoming in spring in humorous style
HealthWatch - Heart health
HealthWatch-National Nutrition Month
Every week, we bring you health tips and medical advice from Rapid City's top experts.
Health Watch: Tips for Dietary Changes
On Saint Patrick’s Day, there’s no denying that people like to celebrate.
“Everyone wants to be a little Irish,” pouring a perfect Guinness
Frustrated with parking meters? A mew app is here to make your experience a lot easier.
Parking made easier in Rapid City