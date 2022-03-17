Allergy season on the rise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Earth’s average temperature is rising and that can be a problem for those suffering from seasonal allergies.

According to the associated press, The University of Michigan looked at 15 different plant pollens and built simulations to determine what allergies will look like by year 2100.

Dr. Mark Bubak with Dakota Allergy and Asthma says you have to be aware of certain triggers that cause allergic symptoms.

“As an allergist, we know global warming is supposed to be happening. This year that would kind of hit us with the spring allergies with the trees coming out pollinating and the mold spores are out. You have to know specifically what are the triggers, is it burch tree or is it the grass or ragweed. Then we give you injections to make things quite a bit less symptomatic.”

Bubak says there are ways to prevent a severe allergy or asthma attack.

He states “We like to have people preventatively for their allergies and asthma, you want to start your topical cortisone products before the season even starts. For asthma we do a clinical steroid and there are several of those. Big thing is that you have to start them 2-3 weeks before. Nose spray would be like 2 weeks before. The asthma stuff takes like 3 months to really reach full effect. Do preventative work now so that this year you will be a lot happier.”

