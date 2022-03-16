Young women learn about the opportunities in STEM careers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Anything that men can do women can do too,” said Kayanna Green, student from Southwest Middle School. She was one of nearly 1,400 young women that visited South Dakota Mine’s campus Tuesday to learn about the many different careers in STEM.

“I think it’s really fun and like I didn’t know about some of the careers that we’re learning about now,” said Mylee Sebbo, student at Southwest Middle School.

According to cenus.gov, in 2019 women made up 48% of the workforce with only 27% having occupations in STEM.

“Not only are careers in science increasing, we don’t have enough people entering into the industry, but women are also under represented in STEM careers. So, here today we’re trying to encourage women to pursue science and engineering careers because a diverse, because a diverse workforce is a better workforce. We want people of all different backgrounds and experiences solving our toughest problems,” explained Amy Hasvold, president of Youth and Science Rapid City.

Along with fun demonstrations, girls had the opportunity to learn from women already in the field.

Hasvold said this shows them that their goals are achievable.

“Research shows that girls start to lose interest in math and science around middle school and so, we want to catch them before they decide that they’re not good at science or their interested in science,” said Hasvold.

Students participating agreed.

“I just think it’s, like, really cool that girls can have so many opportunities to do all of these different things that you wouldn’t think they’d be able to do,” said Riley Tucker, student from Southwest Middle School.

“I think it’s a good way to show that woman are capable at just as many things as guys are,” expressed Grace Kaiser, student at Southwest Middle School.

“I feel like for a really long time, the guys have dominated this field and I think it’s good that we get to come here and explore our options so that we can be in the field too,” said Grayce Trimble, student at Southwest Middle School.

