Mild Thursday, but warmer into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plenty of clouds linger into the night with a few rain or snow showers possible in the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s for lows by morning.

Clouds will break up a bit through the day. A few more rain or snow showers will be possible in the hills and southwest South Dakota. Temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s across the region. Warmer air will move into the area by the weekend.

Highs Friday are expected to reach the 50s for the majority of the area. Clouds will increase through the afternoon after a sunny morning. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies and warmer air with highs in the 60s for much of the area. Sunday’s even warmer! Highs will be in the 60s for many with some near or in the 70s. Clouds will increase through the day with a few showers possible late in the afternoon.

The Spring Equinox is on Sunday, too, taking place at 9:33 a.m.

Those clouds moving in will lead to a few isolated rain or snow showers on Monday. It’ll be breezy and the wind will linger in to Tuesday. As of now the models are showing a southern shift, as mentioned yesterday. They’re also looking a bit drier. Will be something to watch and see if that trend continues. If we don’t have much moisture in the area, I would expect temperatures in the forecast to increase early next week. As of now highs will be in the 40s to near 50 early next week.

