Maxton Pfeiffer manslaughter verdict

The state charged Pfeifer on first-degree manslaughter in the shooting and killing of Ty Scott...
The state charged Pfeifer on first-degree manslaughter in the shooting and killing of Ty Scott using a deadly weapon. Verdict is in(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After deliberating since shortly afternoon on Monday ... the twelve jurors found Pfeiffer guilty of 1st-degree manslaughter shortly after 2 this afternoon.

Prosecutors’ main objective was to prove that Pfeiffer had criminal “intent” to shoot and kill Scott.

The defense denied any negligence with a firearm but did admit that Pfeiffer’s usage of the firearm was a “foolish” act ... but called the shooting an accident.

Pfeiffer faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced on April 15th.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

