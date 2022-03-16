Maxton Pfeiffer manslaughter verdict

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After deliberating since shortly afternoon on Monday ... the twelve jurors found Pfeiffer guilty of 1st-degree manslaughter shortly after 2 this afternoon.

Prosecutors’ main objective was to prove that Pfeiffer had criminal “intent” to shoot and kill Scott.

The defense denied any negligence with a firearm but did admit that Pfeiffer’s usage of the firearm was a “foolish” act ... but called the shooting an accident.

Pfeiffer faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced on April 15th.

