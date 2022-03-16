Advertisement

The lineups for the Deadwood Live! concert series have been announced

By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM MDT
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood has officially secured a high-profile lineup for the largest open-air concert series in town history.

Deadwood Live! Is back after a successful first year, and is ready to bring the music back to the historic Black Hills town.

The concerts take place at Outlaw Square on Main Street, and officials say they could attract as many as 3,500 concert goers.

Mayor David Ruth said in a statement that the concert series is “continuing to raise the caliber of entertainment” in Deadwood.

This years Deadwood Live! Will feature acts such as Stone Temple Pilots, Hank Williams Jr., and Shinedown among others.

The concert series kicks off May 27th and goes through Labor Day.

Ticket sales begin later this month.

