Driver killed in crash near New Underwood
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash east of New Underwood Wednesday morning.
The name of the person is not yet being released pending notification of family members.
According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, the 76-year-old man was driving southbound on 171st Avenue when his SUV crossed the center line, went into the north ditch and into a field. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver was taken to the hospital in Rapid City where he was pronounced dead.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.