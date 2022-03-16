Driver killed in crash near New Underwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash east of New Underwood Wednesday morning.

The name of the person is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

According to a release from the state Department of Public Safety, the 76-year-old man was driving southbound on 171st Avenue when his SUV crossed the center line, went into the north ditch and into a field. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was taken to the hospital in Rapid City where he was pronounced dead.

