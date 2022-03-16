Advertisement

CDC says risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships has lowered from earlier in the year

Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be...
Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be fully vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded areas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting on a cruise ship is less risky than it was earlier this year.

Taking a trip on a big boat is now classified as a level two destination, with “moderate” levels of COVID-19.

The scale is based on one to four, with four being the greatest potential threat.

In mid-February, the risk level was at a three.

Despite a drop in a potential health threat, the CDC says cruise passengers should still be fully vaccinated and take other steps, including wearing masks indoors and in crowded areas.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says
A Sturgis man is arrested following a bank robbery in Spearfish.
Police nab Spearfish bank robbery suspect
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
James Jumping Eagle
Man Accused of First Degree Murder and Second Degree Rape Pleads Not Guilty
During the height on the COVID pandemic, the USDA child nutrition program provided free lunches...
School lunches hit by federal funding

Latest News

More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Glimmers of hope seen at talks as Russia’s onslaught continues in Ukraine
(KEVN)
Noem shakes up staff, names Miller permanent Chief of Staff
A woman helps her 97-year-old best friend complete her bucket list with a trip to Rhode Island.
97-year-old completes bucket list of visits to all 50 states
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Biden sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices