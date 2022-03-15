Advertisement

Spearfish senior is fourth Rising Star finalist

Halle Fjelland
Spearfish senior is fourth Rising Star finalist(KEVN/KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:41 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spearfish High School senior Halle Fjelland is the fourth finalist in KEVN Black Hills FOX’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.  Fjelland competed with four other outstanding Black Hills high school students the week of March 7th  on The SIX and on Black Hills FOX News at 9.

Fjelland’s commentary on the teen court program was rated the best of the week by both viewers on www.blackhillsfox.com and a Black Hills FOX panel of judges.

She will now be back on the air in late April and May, competing with the other three finalists for a total of $7,500 in scholarship money from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.  The winner will receive a $4,000 scholarship.

Most Read

A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal more than 1,000 gallons of fuel using a trap door, gas station says
Generic graphic.
Driver killed in crash near New Underwood
During the height on the COVID pandemic, the USDA child nutrition program provided free lunches...
School lunches hit by federal funding
Burros at Custer State Park for sale.
Burros up for grabs, taking a piece of Custer State Park home
A Phoenix area woman named Meghan Reilly is offering hope to cancer survivors by attributing...
Woman given 5% survival rate credits immunotherapy for beating cancer

Latest News

Deadwood sports lounges prepping for NCAA tournament
Deadwood sports lounges prepping for NCAA tournament
Keeping up with the digital age, Rapid City Public Library visitation pop
Keeping up with the digital age, Rapid City Public Library visitation pop
The problem with potholes in the spring
The problem with potholes in the spring
Gov. Kristi Noem signs election funding bill into law
Gov. Kristi Noem signs election funding bill
What you need to know at home to ensure that you maintain your allergies and asthma as pollen...
Allergy season on the rise