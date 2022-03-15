Advertisement

Police nab Spearfish bank robbery suspect

Sturgis man is arrested following Monday’s robbery of a Great Western Bank
A Sturgis man is arrested following a bank robbery in Spearfish.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Sturgis man was arrested Monday, just hours after he allegedly robbed a Spearfish bank.

Deric Darren Dufek, 31, is charged with robbery and grand theft. He could also face federal charges.

The Great Western Bank on the 500 block of Main Street, Spearfish, was robbed about 1:30 p.m. Monday by a man who gave a threatening note demanding money.

According to the Spearfish Police Department, bank employees and other witnesses described a vehicle that police then found in Deadwood around 2:42 p.m. Police also found evidence related to the robbery and arrested Dufek.

