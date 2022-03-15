Advertisement

Noem’s Mount Rushmore fireworks plan fizzles

National Park Service cites four main concerns with the celebration
Fireworks are no longer a part of Fourth of July celebrations at Mount Rushmore. They were stopped due to fire concerns. (photo courtesy South Dakota Department of Tourism) (KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is not happy that the National Park Service tossed cold water on her plans for another fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

The Park Service sent a letter to the state Department of Tourism, outlining why the 2022 Fourth of July display was denied. Cited were:

· Environmental concerns

· Threats of wildfires

· Objections from tribes

· Interference with normal memorial services

“Mount Rushmore is the best place in America to celebrate our nation’s birthday – I just wish President Biden could see that,” said Governor Kristi Noem in a release. “Last year, the President hypocritically held a fireworks celebration in Washington, D.C., while denying us our own event. This year, it looks like they are planning to do the same.”

Noem touted her leadership in bringing the fireworks display back to Mount Rushmore in 2020. When her 2021 plan was rejected by the Park Service she filed a lawsuit.

“Many of the reasons presented for their denial have been previously addressed, indicating that these reasons are not in good faith. We will move forward with our litigation and urge the court to help us come to a speedy resolution,” Noem said.

