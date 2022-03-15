Man Accused of First Degree Murder and Second Degree Rape Pleads Not Guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

A Rapid City man was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court today accused of First Degree Murder and Second Degree Rape.

46 year old James Shawn Jumping Eagle was arraigned today by Judge Robert Gusinsky accused of the murder and rape of 82 year old Reta McGovern on February 10, 2021.

Jumping Eagle is also accused of being a habitual offender.

In court today, Jumping Eagle pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied being a habitual offender.

If convicted on the murder charge, Jumping Eagle faces either life in prison or the death penalty.

Earlier this month, Jumping Eagle was sentenced to ten years in prison in federal court for failing to register as a sex offender.

