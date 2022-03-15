Light moisture passes through overnight and into Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds continue to build through the night, bringing isolated rain and snow showers to the area. It doesn’t look to be a widespread event, unfortunately, but we will take anything we can get right now. Lows will remain mild with many in the 30s.

Plenty of cloud cover will continue on Wednesday with isolated rain or snow showers. Not everyone will get moisture, but it will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s across the region. Thursday will have highs mostly in the 40s with scattered cloud cover expected.

Warmer air builds back on Friday with highs in the 50s once again. Saturday will be nice with highs near 606 under mostly sunny skies. It looks like we will stay mild on Sunday, but clouds will build through the day. A few showers will be possible later in the afternoon in northeast Wyoming, especially closer to the Big Horns.

A storm system will make its way through the plains early next week. As of now it looks like we could receive some moisture from it, but the path could and will likely change. Temperatures for early next week remain warm enough for a rain/snow mix, so that’ll be something to keep an eye on.

The unfortunate thing is that every storm system that looked to bring us the potential for moisture this season would tease us for a few days, then the pattern would shift to the south and completely miss us. Hopefully this one is different. Stay tuned for updates through the week.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.